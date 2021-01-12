Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $49,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

OGS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. 3,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,218. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

