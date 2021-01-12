Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 373,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

