Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $42,556,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. 102,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.