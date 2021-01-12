Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $182.50. 1,654,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,636. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $187.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.