Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.79

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 15948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.