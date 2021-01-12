Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 579.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

AIXXF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Aixtron has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $18.25.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

