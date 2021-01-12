Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

EPA:AIR opened at €89.78 ($105.62) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.10.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

