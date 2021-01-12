Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

