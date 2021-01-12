Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $2.04. Aileron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 94,454 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALRN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

