AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of AIBRF opened at $2.00 on Friday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

