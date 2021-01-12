AI Doctor Achieves Market Cap of $944,387.50 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $944,387.50 and $142,635.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

