Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.96 million to $71.92 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $245.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $248.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $308.06 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $339.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,950,697.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

