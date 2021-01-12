Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.63

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and traded as low as $19.02. Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 306,691 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48. The company has a market cap of £64.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.23.

About Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH)

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

