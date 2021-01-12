AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

