Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AIFS stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Agent Information Software has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50.
Agent Information Software Company Profile
