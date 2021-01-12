AgaveCoin (AGVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.22 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $12,634.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AgaveCoin Coin Profile

AGVC is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. AgaveCoin's total supply is 35,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 coins. AgaveCoin's official website is www.agavecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The AgaveCoin token (AGVC) is a token to participate and support the multimillionaire business of Agave Industry. AgaveCoin SAPI, it´s a Mexican industrial company that aims to become a worldwide reference producer of Agave and Agave based Products. More than being just an Agave provider, AgaveCoin will revolutionize the Agave market by introducing his own Agave cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

