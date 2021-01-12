Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.0834 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $27.42 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,807,926 coins and its circulating supply is 328,986,982 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

