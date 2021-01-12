Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

ADVM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 44,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 891,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,312,000 after purchasing an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 858,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

