Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.76. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 308,533 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Advaxis at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

