ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.25. ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.34.

ADES International Holding PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling and production services. Its services include drilling and workover, and mobile offshore production unit production services, as well as accommodation, catering, and other barge-based support services; and onshore services primarily comprise drilling and workover services.

