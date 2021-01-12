Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.