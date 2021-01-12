Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.69. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.