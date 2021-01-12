Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 122.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

