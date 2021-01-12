Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of ACIA opened at $82.09 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.