AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Up 10.9%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 1,194,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 316,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

ACIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $459.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AC Immune by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

