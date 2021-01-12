ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,818,700 shares, an increase of 993.7% from the December 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,007.8 days.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

