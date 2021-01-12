Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 716.3% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,897. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 167.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.