Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $28.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

