Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

ABCZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.