Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,678,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $153,471,000 after buying an additional 1,130,761 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,436,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

