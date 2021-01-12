AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.10

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 2140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AAON by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AAON by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

