908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MASS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 3,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,751. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

