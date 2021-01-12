908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
MASS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of 908 Devices stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 3,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,751. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $74.00.
908 Devices Company Profile
There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.
See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.