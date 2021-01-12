$778.97 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $778.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $805.70 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $786.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $82.77. 361,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,961. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

