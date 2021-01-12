6,585 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at $56,708,355.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

SNAP stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

