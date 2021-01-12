5,576 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.