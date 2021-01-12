500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 500.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd.

Shares of WBAI opened at $12.06 on Friday. 500.com has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $518.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

