3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3D Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

3D Systems stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 183,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

