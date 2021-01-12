$386.36 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $386.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.40 million to $393.20 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $350.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $722,842.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $4,808,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Eagle Materials by 483.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $2,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.34. 269,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,487. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

