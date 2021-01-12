$37.45 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $37.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.70 million and the highest is $38.80 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $152.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.03 million to $153.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.94 million, with estimates ranging from $141.71 million to $159.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.67. 117,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,364. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $579.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

