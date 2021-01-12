360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives $15.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 889,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,193. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

