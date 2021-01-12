$34.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to report $34.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $34.23 million. Celsius posted sales of $24.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $129.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $167.71 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $169.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

CELH stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.11. 1,317,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,540. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 815.97 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.