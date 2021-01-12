$323.92 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post sales of $323.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.34 million to $326.50 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $298.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.14.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after buying an additional 192,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,894,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.67. The stock had a trading volume of 109,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,875. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.03 and its 200-day moving average is $447.04.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

