$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $3.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.94 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $14.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $15.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.05. 2,471,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,173. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

