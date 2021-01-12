$278.40 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post $278.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.80 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $283.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

Shares of CCMP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.18. 179,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,295. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $148.35. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

