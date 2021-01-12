$27.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $27.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $29.28 billion. Chevron reported sales of $36.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $98.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.75 billion to $102.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.81 billion to $124.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.60. 9,600,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,273,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

