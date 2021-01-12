$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post $25.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $78.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $78.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $105.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

VERO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

