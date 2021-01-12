$231.45 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $231.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.90 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $929.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.20 million to $931.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $975.00 million, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $995.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

AWI stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. 263,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,003. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,081 shares of company stock worth $6,622,973. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $356,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

