2,040 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,722,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.