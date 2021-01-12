$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $9.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.77.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.37. 777,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $257.70.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

