$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $17.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.66. 1,526,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

